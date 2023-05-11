Congressman Mark DeSaulnier’s recent proposals provide an excellent example of how elected officials can work effectively to address the needs of their constituents. With his tireless efforts, DeSaulnier is making a significant impact on the Tri-Valley region.
One of the most notable bills proposed by DeSaulnier is the allocation of $3.5 million to fund a PFAS treatment facility at the Chain of Lakes well site in Livermore. This bill provides critical help to address dangerous chemicals in our groundwater.
Another commendable proposal from DeSaulnier is the allocation of $198,000 for the Dublin Situational Awareness Cameras Project. This project aims to provide police with surveillance cameras to enhance community safety in public parks and schools.
Furthermore, DeSaulnier’s proposal to spend $2.5 million for the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority to add a second hydrogen fueling tank to their fleet of buses supports a critical infrastructure project. This project will enable LAVTA to operate a fully zero-emissions bus fleet, reduce carbon emissions, and improve air quality in the Tri-Valley.
The Tri-Valley is fortunate to have a hardworking and dedicated representative in DeSaulnier. We commend him for his efforts to negotiate and build consensus to achieve legislative goals that will benefit the region. The success of these bills depends on the implementation by local governments and organizations, but with DeSaulnier’s leadership, we can be confident that they are in good hands.