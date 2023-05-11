Congressman Mark DeSaulnier’s recent proposals provide an excellent example of how elected officials can work effectively to address the needs of their constituents. With his tireless efforts, DeSaulnier is making a significant impact on the Tri-Valley region.

One of the most notable bills proposed by DeSaulnier is the allocation of $3.5 million to fund a PFAS treatment facility at the Chain of Lakes well site in Livermore. This bill provides critical help to address dangerous chemicals in our groundwater.