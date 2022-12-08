Last month, Dublin Police Services (DPS) released its annual report, which showed an increase in crime from 2020.

DPS made 156 arrests for shoplifting, 564 for narcotics, and 151 for assault-battery in 2021; compared to 68 arrests for shoplifting, 449 for narcotics, and 30 for assault-battery in 2019. While the city experienced an overall drop in crime due to the pandemic in 2020, officials were honest in their accounting that the crime rate now exceeds pre-COVID numbers.