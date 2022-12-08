Last month, Dublin Police Services (DPS) released its annual report, which showed an increase in crime from 2020.
DPS made 156 arrests for shoplifting, 564 for narcotics, and 151 for assault-battery in 2021; compared to 68 arrests for shoplifting, 449 for narcotics, and 30 for assault-battery in 2019. While the city experienced an overall drop in crime due to the pandemic in 2020, officials were honest in their accounting that the crime rate now exceeds pre-COVID numbers.
DPS Chief Garret Holmes said the reasons are varied, including the close proximity to the Santa Rita Jail and the department’s tougher approach to crime versus other jurisdictions.
“Less consequences equals more crime,” said Holmes.
Some experts believe the surge in nationwide crime in general, has been caused by the stress of the pandemic, as well as the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. Some also blame a pullback by police that followed the protests and the movement to de-fund police departments.
But an FBI crime report released in March ranked Dublin number 36 as one of the safest cities in the state. A high number given there are over 1,400 registered cities in California.
The DPS should be applauded for its honest evaluation of the city’s statistics and proactive approach to policing, including the recent formation of the city’s new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). The unit was created in response to mental-health and substance-abuse issues worsened by the pandemic; it utilized $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
To date, the unit has relieved officers to focus on other policing issues and created a better relationship between the community and those who battle mental health issues.
The fact that Dublin still ranks among the safest cities in the state is reflective of DPS’s ongoing commitment to serving the community through a variety of resources and programs. The department and the city council are to be commended for their openness and progressive approach to serving all the residents of their city.