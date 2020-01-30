Congratulations to Dublin for its decision to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and electronic smoking devices. An ordinance adopted unanimously by Dublin’s City Council will take effect in July. The Council voted following testimony by a parade of speakers, some of whom offered painful personal stories of friends and relatives injured by e-smoking. A generation after California showed the nation how to choose better public health by banning smoking in public places, the rise of e-cigarettes has been alarming and sad to see, especially when sold along with flavored tobaccos that lure susceptible children and young adults. Dublin’s ban is a fine step in the right direction following similar moves last year by Livermore and San Francisco.