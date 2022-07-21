The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) appropriately accepted the ‘no fault’ findings of the district’s lawyer regarding claims of Brown Act violations.
During the contentious boundary redistricting process in February, members of the public accused trustees Dan Cherrier, Gabi Blackman and William Kuo of violating the Brown Act by discussing the proposed district maps with a member of the community outside of a public meeting.
Last week the DUSD attorney found no evidence of any wrongdoing. It is common for a citizen to contact trustees to ask for their support on an issue. As long as a majority of the trustees do not confer with each other before the public discussion at a meeting takes place, no violation of the Brown Act has occurred. The findings of a public records request did not reveal any conversations between the trustees.
In addition, the DUSD board was told that the purpose of adjusting new boundaries for the districts is to accommodate growing populations and create areas where minorities can build a voting bloc to potentially elect a representative to the board. The majority that supported the new boundaries appear to have followed those guidelines.
Although nothing has been shown to prove the trustees interacted in concert with the individual at any time, thereby conducting a serial meeting, the community outcry has been swift and loud.
Communicating with the public on community issues is normal for board members in all aspects of local governance. In this case, calls of gerrymandering and corruption against these members of DUSD board have been so intense, one accused trustee said he believes his reputation may have been irreparably damaged.
Given the seriousness of the situation, we believe that the school district would benefit from a full investigation. If accusations turn out to be false, then the accused trustees would be vindicated. If an independent report discovers violations, then the trustees involved must address the finding.
If nothing illegal occurred, why wouldn’t the entire DUSD board support any and all avenues to exonerate their trustees and restore the public’s confidence?
How the public views their actions now will color the public’s view of them going forward.