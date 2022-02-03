The City of Dublin is taking another look at a design for the community’s last, large parcel of mixed-use developable land. The 76.9-acre property, located north of I-580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street, was most recently proposed and rejected in 2020 as the At Dublin project. It was the city’s third attempt to resolve the issues associated with the project.
Last week, the planning commission unanimously approved a new, preferred plan for the property. The concept is meant to include 500 to 550 market-rate units, including a 2.5-acre site for 70 to 150 affordable housing units, a town-square complete with retail anchor shops and restaurants, as well as a pedestrian-friendly entertainment district.
Dublin has taken plenty of heat over time for failing to provide adequate affordable housing in the city. In recent years, however, the city council has ramped up its efforts, earmarked and built several communities within its city limits.
Proponents of this new plan are hoping for a win; opponents of the design are likely to cite traffic, safety concerns and school overcrowding among the deterrents. In the past, developers have not been required to contribute sufficiently to the construction of new schools to accommodate the growing population. The city needs to ensure appropriate measures are implemented going forward.
In addition, Dublin needs to make sure that the proposed affordable housing moves in concert with the market rate housing.
While commissioners seem enthusiastic about this iteration, they also caution the public to watch with care, and lend their opinions during the process.
As Commissioner Stephen Wright says, “It’s a long way off, and we need all your voices."