The California Highway Patrol’s powerful and emotional program called “Every 15 Minutes” came to Foothill High School last week. The annual event, staged for juniors and seniors, depicts the tragic consequences of driving under the influence.
Designed to show teens the irrevocable results of poor choices, the two-day program implements local law enforcement and first responders who recreate a deadly car crash in front of the high school, and students are recruited to play the passengers involved in the accident. The following day, students learn of their classmate’s fates and are challenged to think about drinking, driving, personal safety and the responsibility of making mature decisions. Above all, it illustrates the impact their decisions have on friends, family and colleagues.
The program is graphic, harrowing and emotional. And rightly so. Teenagers believe they are the hallmark of invincibility; their naivete and youthfulness create a powerful mixture when combined with alcohol/drugs and driving.
And for many teenagers, the program is a hard sell. The real world has not yet caught up to them. The “it won’t happen to me” mentality is a powerful one, and peer pressure is often stronger than the entreaties of parents and loved ones.
But for some, it hits home, and there is proof that the program is working. Originally named for the 1990s statistic that reported people die in alcohol-related motor-vehicle crashes every 15 minutes, it is now happening at a rate of every 50 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
However, the need for education remains, and Every 15 Minutes serves it up in a brutal, honest and unforgettable way.