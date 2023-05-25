With days remaining in his term as mayor in December, Bob Woerner offered his suggestion to reign in the campaign signs that clutter Livermore’s public right-of-ways for 60 days ahead of an election, often falling prey to theft and vandalism before becoming trash on thoroughfares when candidates fail to collect them.
“We just get rid of them,” Woerner said, proposing an outright ban over other ideas that involved limiting signs to certain hours, days and weeks they could be posted, along with ordering that sign posters return to remove them every day.
“It’s a simpler alternative for us to consider,” Woerner said of his ban.
Everyone agrees that temporary signs — including those advertising candidates, garage sales, car washes and rental properties — can become unsightly, especially when they remain in place for weeks or months.
But, at a city council meeting in December, the council hastily considered new sign rules, hoping to pass an ordinance before Woerner and councilmembers Trish Munro and Gina Bonanno, ended their terms.
Instead of a city staff proposal with limits on where and when signs could go up, city Councilmember Brittni Kiick and outgoing Councilmember Trish Munro joined Woerner to pass his ban 3-2 with the proviso it would not take effect until July 1 to give a new council time to change it.
Now that Mayor John Marchand, and Evan Branning and Ben Barrientos have taken their places on the dais, the ban is up for amendment. The current ban, city staff said, might be subject to a lawsuit and deemed unconstitutional for possibly violating the First and Fourteenth Amendments.
A new sign proposal went before the Planning Commission on May 16. After studying temporary sign rules in other cities, Livermore staff suggested a new ordinance that would allow signs at intersections of two public streets from Thursdays to Monday mornings 60 days before an election. Stake signs can be no larger than four-square-feet or taller than three feet; and only two copies of a sign can be posted at the same intersection with no more than one at each corner.
The Planning Commission reviewed the ideas and recommended 5-0 that the city council pass it on June 12. They did so in a meeting that was not broadcast on the Internet. Just two people in a city of nearly 85,000 residents offered their opinions.
With so few people taking part, we’d like the council to take more time before rendering a vote. Let’s hear residents’ points of view on what they think will work and have the city hold a public meeting on the sign rules in other cities.
Any policy requiring city staff to remove signs is impractical. Limiting signs to certain days might work, but it puts a burden on those running for office to find teams to put them up and take them down. It could be expensive for city staff to monitor the signs every week. Reducing the number of weeks signs can be posted before an election would help, but candidates running for the first time might be disadvantaged as they try to gain name recognition.
We appreciate the volunteer members of the planning commission for their work. But residents cannot always attend public meetings or take the time to write letters. We recommend the council repeal Woerner’s ban next month, survey residents for their thoughts and come back later with a plan.
Certainly, the difficulty for campaign supporters to put signs up and down every week, and the expense for city staff to monitor them should be considered. Also, the fairness to new candidates should be weighed, if the number of weeks that campaign signs can be seen by voters were reduced.