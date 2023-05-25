With days remaining in his term as mayor in December, Bob Woerner offered his suggestion to reign in the campaign signs that clutter Livermore’s public right-of-ways for 60 days ahead of an election, often falling prey to theft and vandalism before becoming trash on thoroughfares when candidates fail to collect them.

“We just get rid of them,” Woerner said, proposing an outright ban over other ideas that involved limiting signs to certain hours, days and weeks they could be posted, along with ordering that sign posters return to remove them every day.