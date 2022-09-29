Three seats are available for the upcoming Livermore Area Recreation Park District (LARPD) board. Six candidates, including three incumbents, are running for a seat on the five-member panel. Of the contestants seeking spots on the board, we support two of the incumbents, David Furst and Phil Pierpont, and newcomer Ruby Moppin.
Furst, who served on the board from 2002-2010 and was reelected in 2014, is seeking another four-year term. During his tenure, Furst has worked to include outreach to underserved communities, bringing families to Sycamore Grove Park for ranger-led tours and translating brochures into Spanish. The longtime Livermore resident’s experience on the board has given him extensive knowledge of park planning, trail creation and fiscal management. Going forward, Furst says the district must find financial resources to refresh parks, including upgrading playgrounds. He also said working with other agencies, including the city, to connect trails and complete other projects is key, along with increasing participation of minorities and women.
A board member since 2017, Pierpont is the other incumbent who deserves an additional term with LARPD. His years as a director have given him the opportunity to work behind the scenes facilitating the restructuring of several park programs threatened by COVID-19, implementing cost-saving measures to ensure the future of the district and working with local officials to better understand how the LARPD interacts with the community. Moving ahead, Pierpont believes three things are needed to ensure ongoing success: healthy finances, healthy residents and healthy facilities. Pierpont’s visions can be accomplished, he believes, by being fiscally responsible, hiring and retaining quality employees and renovating more parks and playgrounds to accommodate the increasing demands of the public.
Moppin, who is throwing her hat into the ring for the first time, is a sales executive for Enterprise Holdings. She says she is running to unseat an incumbent because the board needs an individual who represents programs and services for local families, especially minorities. Moppin says she wants to amplify the district’s programs through a variety of social media platforms and believes as a working parent of school-age children in Livermore, she brings an important perspective to the board. We believe she will bring a breath of fresh air to the board and the community and would complement the experience of incumbents Furst and Pierpont.
The LARPD needs continued strong leadership and vision to ensure the vitality and future success of the district. The Independent believes Furst, Pierpont and Moppin are best suited for the job. We urge voters to elect them on Nov. 8.