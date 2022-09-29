Three seats are available for the upcoming Livermore Area Recreation Park District (LARPD) board. Six candidates, including three incumbents, are running for a seat on the five-member panel. Of the contestants seeking spots on the board, we support two of the incumbents, David Furst and Phil Pierpont, and newcomer Ruby Moppin.

Furst, who served on the board from 2002-2010 and was reelected in 2014, is seeking another four-year term. During his tenure, Furst has worked to include outreach to underserved communities, bringing families to Sycamore Grove Park for ranger-led tours and translating brochures into Spanish. The longtime Livermore resident’s experience on the board has given him extensive knowledge of park planning, trail creation and fiscal management. Going forward, Furst says the district must find financial resources to refresh parks, including upgrading playgrounds. He also said working with other agencies, including the city, to connect trails and complete other projects is key, along with increasing participation of minorities and women.