State Senator Steve Glazer’s (D-Orinda) recent resignation from the Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit has brought attention to the agency’s mismanagement, which has been a longstanding issue for the entire Bay Area. This mismanagement has personally affected Tri-Valley residents who have been paying into the district for 40 years without receiving the promised extension to Livermore.
In his press release, Glazer stated that he stepped down because he does not believe Bay Area leaders are supporting any real fiscal oversight on BART, and he cannot support the status quo. He emphasized the need for BART to fulfill their promises and for the office of inspector general to be fully funded with the staffing and powers necessary to represent the traveling public and taxpayers.