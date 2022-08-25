The recent update to the City of Dublin’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan is a welcome addition for all residents of the Tri-Valley.
The draft calls for adding a combined 54.30 miles of paths for a total cost ranging between $102 million and $207 million. The list includes the implementation of the Don Biddle Community Park and the Dublin Boulevard crossing project, which will build a bridge allowing trail users to safely cross multiple lanes of traffic.
The Scarlett Drive project will widen and extend the existing road from Dougherty Road to Dublin Boulevard, creating a new section of the Iron Horse Trail. This project will improve connectivity to the East Dublin BART Station and alleviate traffic congestion at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Dougherty Road.
While the city council has emphasized that the project is an ‘aspirational plan,’ with more work to be done on the stages and details of implementation, it does show the commitment and interest local governance has in enhancing recreational opportunities and healthy lifestyles for their citizens.
The pandemic created myriad opportunities for residents to walk and bike more, and drive less, and it’s encouraging to see our Tri-Valley cities working to accommodate those desires, while helping to reduce greenhouse emissions and enhance the quality of life for all residents.