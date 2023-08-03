Climate scientists have been warning us for years that humans are warming the climate at a dangerous pace by burning fossil fuels, steadily adding carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. The warnings have become more urgent as the evidence has accumulated around the globe that we are making Earth progressively less livable. “Progressively” in this case means that the problem is getting worse. There will be short term fluctuations in the weather and longer climate cycles, like the El Niño that is currently warming the planet, but we can expect each decade to be warmer than the last. Even optimistic forecasters think the Earth’s average temperature will rise 2 degrees Celsius or more by the end of this century.
The evidence comes from measurements of actual changes to our surroundings – to the atmosphere that surrounds us, to the oceans, glaciers and ice sheets, to wildfires and storms, to agriculture, even to the migration of animals and the spread of insects and disease. These aren’t the imaginative speculations of essayists or academics; they are actual physical effects.
Recently, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory contributed to a large study that put a fresh perspective on what some of that change might look like. The study examined deep ice cores and soil samples that demonstrate some of the natural history of northwest Greenland. That’s where, at a U.S. Army base in the 1960s, the samples were collected, then forgotten, then rediscovered a few years ago in a freezer in Denmark. Examined by an international team of scientists, soil that was under thousands of feet of ice in the 1960s turned out to have intact fossils of whole plants that once thrived in sunlight. Nearby rocks had clearly been carried by running water. Modern technology enabled scientists to date the samples to around 400,000 years ago, a time when geologists expected the great Greenland ice sheet to be solidly frozen, a mile or more thick. Instead, it must have melted off at least in part – enough for plants to grow and for rocks to be carried by streams of running water. Based on that melting, scientists estimate at least a 5-foot ocean rise 400,000 years ago.
These findings have caused scientists to rethink the stability of Greenland’s ice sheet, especially given today’s atmospheric conditions. 400,000 years ago, carbon dioxide was present in the atmosphere at levels around 260-280 parts per million. Today, it is present at concentrations around 420 parts per million, or around 50% higher, meaning there is that much more power to trap the sun’s rays and warm the atmosphere. CO2 was last seen at this level around 4 million years ago during the Pliocene epoch, when there was little or no ice at the poles and ocean levels were many tens of feet higher than today.
Hardly a coastal city in the world would survive that kind of sea level rise. Are we headed for something similar? Ocean levels are clearly rising. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates about a foot of rise along U.S. coastlines over the next 30 years. That’s a far cry from the many feet of ocean rise that would clearly inundate coastal cities; it will add flooding to places like southern Florida that already see their streets and sidewalks washed during king tides. It will also magnify the effects of storm surge when hurricanes strike.
Those who categorically scorn the idea of climate change would deny that there is any problem at all. Unhappily, that includes dozens of our political leaders in Washington. A couple of years ago, the Center for American Progress identified 139 members of Congress who qualified as deniers based on their votes. How they square their beliefs with rising oceans, melting ice sheets and the many other signs of warming is a mystery to us. Skepticism and informed dispute are integral parts of the scientific process, but flat denial has been discredited and is clearly out of step with climate science. The Greenland study does not alter the basic direction of recent climate science, but it does add historical perspective and reminds us once again how a changing climate has the power to disrupt our world.
Once again, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory has contributed to our understanding of this threat to the world’s future. Funding for the laboratory’s climate research is well spent.