Climate scientists have been warning us for years that humans are warming the climate at a dangerous pace by burning fossil fuels, steadily adding carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. The warnings have become more urgent as the evidence has accumulated around the globe that we are making Earth progressively less livable. “Progressively” in this case means that the problem is getting worse. There will be short term fluctuations in the weather and longer climate cycles, like the El Niño that is currently warming the planet, but we can expect each decade to be warmer than the last. Even optimistic forecasters think the Earth’s average temperature will rise 2 degrees Celsius or more by the end of this century.

The evidence comes from measurements of actual changes to our surroundings – to the atmosphere that surrounds us, to the oceans, glaciers and ice sheets, to wildfires and storms, to agriculture, even to the migration of animals and the spread of insects and disease. These aren’t the imaginative speculations of essayists or academics; they are actual physical effects.