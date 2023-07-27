This week, the Livermore City Council voted 4-1 — with Councilmember Ben Barrientos opposed — to engage a consultant to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the East of Greenville Focus Area. The EIR will evaluate how the unincorporated land beyond the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) might be used in the future.
Mayor John Marchand stated, “This study is to identify what benefits and what costs there would be to give the voters the opportunity to make an informed decision. Right now, they don’t have the information. They don’t know what the costs or the benefits would be.”
We agree with the mayor that residents will need information before plans are pursued. However, we also stand with residents who have said this study should explore how to provide more industrial and commercial land within the city’s UGB in order to keep our surrounding open space. If the UGB were punctured once for increased development, it would be punctured again and again.
Residents have made clear in the past that they are not interested in extending the UGB. Many would object to the creep of industrial and commercial sprawl into the open space and farmlands that make Livermore a unique place to live.
Development East of Greenville became a public issue in April when the council advised city staff to work with the volunteer General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC) to take a look at the area. The council ruled out residential use, but commercial and industrial uses got the green light.
GPAC members examined different ideas for the area at their May and June meetings. Proponents believe annexation and commercial development could aid the city’s economy and generate thousands of jobs, while preserving open space and providing a gateway to the Livermore wine country.
The city should redirect the consultant. Expansion of industrial and commercial space to create more jobs should be thoroughly explored within the UGB as well as outside of it.