This week, the Livermore City Council voted 4-1 — with Councilmember Ben Barrientos opposed — to engage a consultant to prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the East of Greenville Focus Area. The EIR will evaluate how the unincorporated land beyond the city’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) might be used in the future.

Mayor John Marchand stated, “This study is to identify what benefits and what costs there would be to give the voters the opportunity to make an informed decision. Right now, they don’t have the information. They don’t know what the costs or the benefits would be.”