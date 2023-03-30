Blood banks across the country are facing critical shortages, and the Tri-Valley is no exception. The American Red Cross estimates that donor levels have declined by 10%-15%, leaving our local hospitals at risk of not having enough blood to treat patients in need.
On its website, the Red Cross states that the pandemic prompted the decline, and it has yet to recover.
This is a serious issue that requires immediate action. The good news is that donating blood is easy, safe, and can save lives. In fact, just one donation can save up to three lives.
The need for blood is constant, and it’s not just for emergency situations. Patients undergoing scheduled surgeries and chemotherapy treatments also require blood transfusions. Without enough blood, these patients may have to delay or cancel their much-needed procedures.
Here in the Tri-Valley, we have an opportunity to make a difference. The Alameda County Fairgrounds is offering a free general admission ticket to the summertime fair for anyone who donates blood now through May 1. And nationally, the Red Cross is offering a $10 pre-paid Visa gift card with every donation.
But the real incentive to donate is the opportunity to save lives in our own community. All blood types are urgently needed, but O-Negative blood types are particularly sought-after as they are the universal donor type.
We urge all eligible residents of the Tri-Valley to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. It only takes about 15 minutes, and the process is completely safe. There are no substitutes for blood, platelets, or plasma – they cannot be manufactured. This means that every donation is critical and can make a real difference in someone’s life.