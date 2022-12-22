Congratulations are due the many Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists, engineers and technicians who made history earlier this month in an experiment using the world’s biggest laser, the National Ignition Facility. NIF’s 192 laser beams caused a small target filled with fusion fuel to explode with 50% more energy than was carried to it by the laser light. This “energy gain” was a first for any fusion laboratory, and congratulations poured in from around the world.
Before describing what the experiment means, we should say what it does not mean. Despite some claims to the contrary, the achievement does not offer an easy or obvious path to commercial power. Nor was it intended to; NIF is a national defense facility. In the absence of full-scale nuclear testing, which ended 30 years ago, its exploding targets create extreme conditions that allow scientists to study aging and decay in U.S. nuclear weapons – all of which are older than their design lifetimes.
By demonstrating 50% energy gain, NIF crossed a vital threshold. On the other side of that door, we can anticipate higher gain – increasingly energetic explosions and more realistic conditions for national defense studies. Astrophysicists should be able to study star processes more realistically. The experiment’s results also brighten the hopes of enthusiasts who advocate the approach to commercial power known as inertial confinement fusion (ICF). No one knows whether ICF research will ever lead to a power plant, but for it to have any hope at all of someday becoming economic, the “gain” threshold had to be crossed. It takes a lot of energy to run a laser to explode ICF targets, so those targets had better give a lot more energy in return. Now that NIF has demonstrated 50% gain, could it be possible to improve to 5-fold gain? 20-fold? 100-fold?
NIF won’t be the instrument to pursue fusion power. It fires only a few times a week. It converts less than 1% of the energy that it draws from the grid into laser light that can hit a target. Developing faster-firing and more efficient lasers (or electron beams or other “drivers”) will be a starting point if generating electricity economically is the eventual goal. Maybe that will happen in future decades, maybe not. In the meantime, NIF has strengthened our national defense program and opened a door to further scientific advances. That’s a great contribution for a major research facility, and we are proud that it happened in our backyard.