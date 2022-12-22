Congratulations are due the many Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists, engineers and technicians who made history earlier this month in an experiment using the world’s biggest laser, the National Ignition Facility. NIF’s 192 laser beams caused a small target filled with fusion fuel to explode with 50% more energy than was carried to it by the laser light. This “energy gain” was a first for any fusion laboratory, and congratulations poured in from around the world.

Before describing what the experiment means, we should say what it does not mean. Despite some claims to the contrary, the achievement does not offer an easy or obvious path to commercial power. Nor was it intended to; NIF is a national defense facility. In the absence of full-scale nuclear testing, which ended 30 years ago, its exploding targets create extreme conditions that allow scientists to study aging and decay in U.S. nuclear weapons – all of which are older than their design lifetimes.