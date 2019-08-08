Homeless numbers are increasing according to data gathered by volunteers on Jan. 31 throughout Alameda County.
The count for Livermore showed 179 unsheltered and 85 sheltered homeless, for a total of 264. Most of those found in Livermore once posessed living quarters in the city. A variety of factors led to their homelessness.
A pilot program in Livermore would provide rotating sites for the parking vehicles in which the homeless are living. Each of the chosen areas would provide up to 20 vehicles seven nights a week, with an overnight attendant, overnight restrooms and trash service.
While it's not a permanent solution, it will make life more comfortable.
The city plans to look at more long range programs in conjunction with Dublin and Pleasanton. We applaud the effort.