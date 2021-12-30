The Tri-Valley recently lost two significant community members: NFL Hall of Famer John Madden of Pleasanton and former Livermore Mayor Dr. John Shirley. Their incredible lives saw their names etched onto our local buildings and hearts.
While Madden was known throughout the nation and beyond for his work in coaching the Oakland Raiders and broadcasting games for decades, here at home, he and his family were known for vastly enhancing the Tri-Valley. They contributed to reviving a lackluster downtown Livermore into the bustling region that attracts patrons from cities across the Bay Area and beyond. In addition to developing and purchasing restaurants, shops and offices in the center of town, they were a driving force behind the development of the Bankhead Theater. This theater has provided culture and art to residents who once ventured to San Francisco for an evening show.
The Rose Hotel is one of the focal points in downtown Pleasanton, helping to build its economy.
Shirley was a distinguished WWII veteran, who received a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, as well as the Croix de Guerre by French President Jacques Chirac. He opened Livermore’s first veterinary hospital, authored two books and was an avid traveler. In July 2019, Shirley was honored at a dedication ceremony for the new Dr. John Shirley City Council Chambers.
These two led and served their hometowns in a way that should stand as shining examples for generations to come.