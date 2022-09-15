Voters in Ward 3 of the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD), which encompasses areas of Dublin and Pleasanton, have three choices in November’s General Election -- newcomers Gina M. Lews and Daphne Lin, or incumbent Dennis Waespi.
The Independent supports Waespi.
As an employee in the district from 1974-2012, where he served in a variety of roles, including as a firefighter, Waespi was elected to the EBRPD board in 2014, where he has remained ever since.
A champion of the district and an outdoor enthusiast, Waespi has brought experience and commitment to the role; working to grow the district, while carefully eyeing the effects of climate change in the area and balancing recreation with the need for land preservation. He is proud of the fact that the parks remained open during the pandemic, creating a safe, healthy outlet for residents, while increasing attendance by 30%.
As one of the seven-members on a board that manages a $290 million budget, experience, vision and foresight are key attributes that a trustee needs to ensure the district’s continued and ongoing success.
Retiring EBRPD Director Ayn Wieskamp cited Waespi’s innate knowledge of the area and ability to see both sides of an issue, as just a few of the testaments to his unique qualifications, and one of the many reasons he should remain on the board.
“Dennis is one of the nicest people in the world and he knows the park district in and out, because he worked there for years,” said Wieskamp. “He is very serious about the job, but he always has an empathy for the staff and pays attention to the public … I just can’t imagine anyone doing a better job than he does.”
We agree and encourage voters to cast their ballots in favor of Dennis Waespi on Nov. 6.