Pleasanton’s school community is conflicted on the topic of school resource officers (SROs), and the solution is not so straightforward. But it’s clear that action is warranted.
In the wake of racial reckoning that took place across the nation starting in 2020, the presence of armed police officers on school campuses became viewed under a different lens.
Speaking on behalf of Foothill High School’s Black Student Union (BSU), Kendra Kabiru-Salapeh shared that many individuals who make up the small 1.5% of Black students on campus cannot relax with armed officers present.
“We felt sort of unsafe with the firearms on campus because, in the media, we’re always seeing an altercation between Black people and police officers, and it’s normally never positive,” she explained.
When the SRO program came to Pleasanton 20 years ago, the dynamics of society and the school environment in particular were vastly different. Today, the number of school shootings and racial confrontations with the police have escalated and are readily available for viewing over and over again, thanks in part to social media.
Understandably, a group such as the BSU feels threatened in a 2022 world that doesn’t always embrace tolerance and acceptance. Those fears aren’t without merit and most certainly shouldn’t be dismissed because they come from students. The disparities faced by people of color in this nation are real, and they impact individuals from an early age.
According to a study on SROs by UCLA Civil Rights Project, California enrolls four times more White students than Black students. “Yet the total number of instruction days lost by Black students due to suspension was nearly the same as the number of days lost by Whites (141,000 for Blacks compared with 151,000 for whites),” the report continued, showcasing a disproportionate level of disciplinary action against non-White students.
And when it comes to concerns about school shooters, a Politico interview with Jillian Peterson, a Hamline University associate professor of criminology, and James Densley, Metro State University professor of criminal justice, underscored the importance of mental health care access in public schools. With funding from the National Institute of Justice, the two conducted research on a database of every mass shooting since 1966.
“I don’t think most people realize that these are suicides, in addition to homicides,” Peterson explained. “Mass shooters design these to be their final acts. When you realize this, it completely flips the idea that someone with a gun on the scene is going to deter this. If anything, that’s an incentive for these individuals. They are going in to be killed.”
Peterson further pointed out a Minnesota bill that recognized training people in suicide prevention and funding counselors as a public safety measure; she hoped this would become commonplace across the nation. It’s important to understand the concerns facing SRO programs ; preventing mass shootings is not so simple as putting armed guards at every door.
However, many of the national issues are not the same at a local level. Unlike 36 million students enrolled in 55,000 schools that don’t meet the American School Counselors Association’s recommended 250:1 student-to-counselor ratio (source: UCLA Civil Rights Project report), PUSD is not the same. It reports a much higher ratio, varying across elementary and secondary levels. And disarming officers on duty — who might be called away for an urgent matter — or requiring that they leave weapons and ammunition in a parked car on school property seems impractical at best.
Dismantling PUSD’s SRO program or disarming its officers may not be the best fit for this community at this juncture. But the concerns we’re hearing are real; they stem from a deep-seated history of violence against Black people — a history many want to ignore.
Relationships and representation will be key to success. If the BSU is open to it, SROs should invest time to attend the BSU meetings. Opening that dialogue with those who are expressing real fear is critical. Black SROs should be engaged at this campus. Perhaps students would benefit from understanding the role and duties of an officer; ride-alongs or mock trainings would be beneficial. The district could produce data disaggregated by race and ethnicity to gain a more in-depth understanding of how the SROs interact on a disciplinary level with students.
PUSD should continue to evaluate the value the SRO program brings its students and whether a change in feelings toward the officers can be nurtured. If not, it might be time to ask, “What’s next?”