The Independent believes Jan Palajac and Stacey Swanson will be strong leaders on LARPD board.
Palajac, the incumbent, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success. She understands the challenges brought upon the district during COVID-19 and knows what the facilities need. Her stance on supporting renewable energy, but not at the detriment of open space, is in line with The Independent’s values.
Swanson is known as someone who gets involved. She has shown a genuine interest in the LARPD through her activity and helped to spearhead an effort to preserve 85 acres of open space after the closure of the Springtown Golf Course. She will bring a great perspective to the board.