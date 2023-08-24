In times of crisis, it’s the compassion and unity of a community that can truly make a difference. Livermore Valley’s own 3 Steves Winery is stepping up to show its unwavering support for those in need. This September, the local winery will host a Luau-themed fundraiser, aptly named “Lahaina Strong,” dedicated to aiding the victims of the devastating wildfires that swept through the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The “Lahaina Strong” event aims to direct 100% of the proceeds to wildfire victims. Ensuring transparency and maximum impact, 3 Steves’ owner Steve Ziganti is partnering with the Hawaiian Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to manage the funds. With their assurance of zero overhead fees, every dollar donated will directly benefit those in need.
“I’ve been going to Maui for about 40 years, and I own a place over there, so it’s a special spot for my wife and me,” said Ziganti. “We were wondering what we could do to help the people of Lahaina … the businesses there have just recuperated from COVID, and then to be hit by this – it’s devastating.”
“Lahaina Strong” is a testament to the Tri-Valley community’s culture of giving and collaboration. It’s a reminder that when disaster strikes, it’s not just about what happened “somewhere else,” but rather an opportunity for our community to rise up and show that compassion knows no boundaries.
The Tri-Valley boasts a robust network of compassionate donors and organizations that can make a significant difference in the lives of others. Consider joining our region’s latest effort to help the fire victims in Maui by purchasing your ticket for the Sept. 8 event: www.3steveswinery.com/event/lahaina-strong/