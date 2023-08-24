In times of crisis, it’s the compassion and unity of a community that can truly make a difference. Livermore Valley’s own 3 Steves Winery is stepping up to show its unwavering support for those in need. This September, the local winery will host a Luau-themed fundraiser, aptly named “Lahaina Strong,” dedicated to aiding the victims of the devastating wildfires that swept through the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The “Lahaina Strong” event aims to direct 100% of the proceeds to wildfire victims. Ensuring transparency and maximum impact, 3 Steves’ owner Steve Ziganti is partnering with the Hawaiian Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, to manage the funds. With their assurance of zero overhead fees, every dollar donated will directly benefit those in need.