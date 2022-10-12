Three candidates are vying for two seats in the Dublin City Council’s at-large election on Nov. 8. Vice Mayor Jean Josey, Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri and former planning commissioner Lynna Do.
Financially well-positioned, Dublin has great parks and schools, and has worked hard to create a family-friendly, inclusive city.
But one of their biggest challenges is balancing the continued need for housing, including affordable housing, while maintaining their open spaces and managing growth.
The Independent believes Josey and Qaadri are the best choices to address these issues.
During her time on the council, Josey has proven herself to be a hardworking councilmember, committed to finding the proper balance between housing, growth and the community’s desire for open space and quality of life issues.
If re-elected. Josey says she will push developers to bring projects that include affordable smaller units or “starter homes,” and single-story development for seniors who want to down-size from two- and three-story homes. She also plans to work on the SCS property, a mix-use project on 76-acres, as well as the East Ranch Housing development, a 575-unit project that was the target of a successful referendum and ordinance repeal in March. The project sought to implement a mix of entry-level, affordable and family housing, along with shops, restaurants and open green space. They are two of the city’s biggest projects.
Josey has long been involved in both land issues and is well-placed to see them through to the end.
While Qaadri would be new to the council, he has served on the Dublin Planning Commission, Alameda County Public Health Commission, the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, and the Amador Elementary School Site Council. His experience in these different sectors would assist him in bringing a variety of viewpoints and options to the council on several fronts.
If elected, Qaadri says he would look forward to “partnering with affordable housing advocates and experts to explore concrete action steps the city council can take to ensure that we meaningfully address this critical gap in housing.”
At the same time, Qaadri noted, the city should not expand at the expense of greenery and open spaces.
Dublin, like most of the Tri-Valley cities, is still recovering from COVID-19 restrictions and changes. Having two members on the council who have a similar purpose and drive going forward would enhance the city’s success now and into the future.
We believe Josey and Qaadri are the best choice for city council. and encourage the residents of Dublin to vote for them on Nov. 8.