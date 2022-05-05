As voter guides fill mailboxes throughout the county, many will already have a candidate in mind for such positions as governor or state representative. But it’s important to become familiar with nonpartisan offices that directly impact our local cities, schools and infrastructure.
Under the flood and water conservation district, voters will be tasked with selecting Zone 7 board members. As the Tri-Valley's water wholesaler, strong leadership at this level is critical, especially as we continue to weather the decades’ long drought.
We’ll need to consider state and county superintendents of schools. And Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton specifically will select a trustee to represent our 7th district on the Alameda County Board of Education. Navigating the transition from pandemic shutdowns will continue to be of importance in the educational setting, especially as teachers face burnout and we run the risk of losing quality talent.
Tri-Valley voters will also have the chance to select the next district attorney, sheriff, assessor, tax collector and auditor.
During this crucial time of post-pandemic chaos, floundering school budgets, Santa Rita Jail corruption on full display, our choices will make significant differences going into the future. Voters should do their research, attend candidate forums whenever they can, read their pamphlets and ask questions, so that on June 7, they can make educated, well-thought-out decisions at the ballot box.
Stay tuned for The Independent’s endorsement interviews in the coming weeks. Email your candidate questions to editor@independentnews.com.
For more information on candidates and offices up for election, visit acgov.org.