In the General Election this November, The Independent endorses current Councilmember Karla Brown. Brown’s values of maintaining slow growth in compliance with state mandates to meet housing demands in job-rich communities make her a champion for both open space and affordable housing. In addition, her previous experience serving on the Pleasanton City Council for two consecutive terms since first elected in 2012 offer her insight to address complex city issues. Even prior to her work with the council, Brown’s initiative to engage in local politics led her to become an advocate for residents.
In regard to the other candidates interviewed, The Independent took note of Monith Ilavarasan’s keen progressive perspective into the issues plaguing the Tri-Valley and Jerry Pentin’s extensive leadership history. Ultimately, Brown’s experience and values are the most in line with The Independent’s in regard to affordable housing, protecting the urban growth boundary, supporting small businesses and public safety. We believe Brown is the right choice for Pleasanton’s mayoral seat.