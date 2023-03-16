The proposal to allow e-bikes on local trails is raising a red flag for some environmentalists who are concerned the move will harm wildlife and their habitats by rolling over paved and unpaved trails causing erosion, vibrations and noise.

Locally, e-bikes are allowed on eight of the East Bay Regional Park District’ (EBRPD) paved trails, where they must adhere to a 15-mph speed limit set for all bicycles, both electric and conventional. The EBRPD board is looking into expanding the use of e-bikes in the district to include unpaved trails.