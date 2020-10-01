The Independent is pleased to endorse Kristin Pelham and Michael Utsumi for the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD).
Pelham is a special education teacher who has become involved in her community through various committees. Through her 20 years of experience, the skill set she developed in working with children with special needs will be an asset for the district. We believe Pelham will help address the gap in learning for those struggling in school.
In addition to his work as an in-classroom tutor and time with Dublin Partners in Education, Utsumi has volunteered at every school site in the district. This, along with his impressive understanding of the district’s budgetary needs and education standards, show us that Utsumi has the energy, passion and dedication to become a key player at the board table.