Exciting things are happening at Las Positas College.
Recently ranked as the number one community college in the state and sixth in the nation by the independent research group Intelligent.com, the Livermore campus consistently sets the standard for student success, community engagement and quality education.
Now there are even more reasons to applaud the college’s vision. Under the direction of President Dr. Dyrell Foster, four new facilities are either open or will be open in time for fall classes.
The Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility, the Horticulture Facility, the Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities, and the Academic Support & Office Building will each offer unique courses of study for students in a variety of fields.
The Viticulture & Winery Technology Facility will boast a tasting room and sell wine through the student-led Campus Hill Winery. According to Foster, the new facility complements the recently completed Horticulture Facility, which offers curriculum for trained personnel in the areas of landscape installation and management and nursery operations.
The Public Safety, Advanced Manufacturing & Transportation Facilities building is designed to support the Fire Science & Technology and the Welding programs. Eventually, it will also house the new aircraft program on campus. The enhanced Academic Support & Office Building will serve as a hub for student success, offering comprehensive resources and support services. It will include a tutorial center, the Reading and Writing Center (RAW), classrooms, computer labs and collaborative study areas.
Supported with Measure A funds, the $950 million Chabot‐Las Positas Community College District-issued bond, is designed, among other items, to provide for classroom upgrades and technology/science labs.
Since COVID-19, college officials say enrollment is back up and as a result, the college is exploring the feasibility of building student housing for Las Positas College students. While still in the development stages, a proposal for a 195-bed facility is expected to come before the trustees soon.
How fortunate the Tri-Valley is to have the ongoing support and commitment from its top-ranked college. We look forward to Las Positas’s continued growth and development as it maintains its conscientious attention to serving all its students in all avenues of study.