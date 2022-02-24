A recently released independent report has concluded that the Livermore Police Department (LPD) exhibits no pattern of racial or ethnic disparity in its traffic stops and arrests.
Following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, the Livermore City Council formed the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee, which recommended the hiring of a consultant to analyze LPD data.
The study, which examined the department over a 26-month period between Jan. 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021, studied 22,737 traffic stops and 24,065 police-civilian encounters.
What they learned was remarkable. The major finding was that there was virtually no statistical difference between Black and White civilians when it came to arrests and interactions with the LPD.
“Most jurisdictions demonstrate a more clear pattern of some difference in stops, depending on which group you’re looking at,” said Dr. Rob Tillyer, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at University of Texas in San Antonio, who conducted the study. “So, I think this was really a testament and something the city and the police department should be proud of — that the nature of their data doesn’t demonstrate any real clear pattern of anything other than unbiased activity.”
It’s a powerful accomplishment and a hopeful one. At a time when cities across the country are struggling to define police reform and instill a subsequent standard of behavior, one police department here in the Tri-Valley, has responded to the challenge. And succeeded.
The result? Safer streets, a move toward racial justice and a community that can place their trust in the police.
The officers in the field and LPD Chief Jeramy Young — who was prepared to address any issues the research might have uncovered — should be commended for their positive work in the community. The city council also deserves recognition for forming the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee, and approving the study.
May LPD be the model for policing in the Tri-Valley, and across the nation.