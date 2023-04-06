Officials at the Livermore Rodeo have decided to drop the controversial and cruel Wild Cow Milking event from their program lineup this season.
The event involves a team of three cowboys attempting to catch and milk a wild cow in a small arena. The cow is typically a beef cow, which is not used to being handled by people and understandably becomes scared and agitated. The cowboys are usually in a team. One individual called the “mugger,” is tasked with holding the animal’s head. Another, the “milker,” attempts to milk the cow. Some teams have an “anchor man,” whose primary duty is to hold onto the rope that restrains the cow. The rough handling and restraint can cause significant stress and injury to the animal. Furthermore, the act of milking a wild cow is inherently cruel, as these animals are not domesticated and have not been trained to tolerate human handling.