School districts across the state are under tremendous pressure. They’re charged with keeping pace with constantly evolving information as health officials provide ongoing updates. They’re striving to balance the need for following safety mandates and the demand from many parents to return to the classroom for the mental well-being of the children. It’s no easy task.
But as the county moves into Purple again this week, we commend the task force and district officials in the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District for recently proposing a return to school no earlier than Jan. 19 in order to preserve the safety of the children, their families, teachers and staff.
Doing the right thing is not always the most popular.