The Livermore Valley Opera (LVO) company made a triumphant return to the Bankhead Theater last weekend with its premiere production of Verdi’s “Otello.”
The ambitious performances coincide with LVO’s 30th anniversary celebration and mark a welcome post-pandemic return to live theater in the Tri-Valley.
“This is the first time that we are back to a full (open) house, and to be able to offer our biggest production is wonderful,” said Keith Sawyer, LVO president. “We were delighted with the attendance and the happiness of having everyone see each other again,”
Tenor Limmie Pulliam and soprano Elaine Alvarez, in the title roles of Otello and Desdemona, drew rave reviews from area critics praising their talent, depth and showmanship. The sets and scenery were equally impressive with their rich and textured designs created by resident artist Jean-Francious Revon.
In 2021, LVO was honored with the American Prize in the Professional Opera division for its March 2020 double-bill performances of Zemlinksy’s “A Florentine Tragedy” and Puccini’s” Gianni Schicchi.” The American Prize is the nation's most comprehensive series of non-profit competitions in the musical and theater arts.
LVO’s longtime reputation as a quality theatre company was recognized again by the Livermore City Council last week with a special proclamation praising the community for its commitment to leading the arts in the Tri-Valley.
The production, which opened on March 12 for a four-run performance, attracted an enthusiastic audience of Verdi lovers. If you haven’t yet had the pleasure, treat yourself to a stellar performance of the operatic version of Shakespeare’s tragedy.
Final performances of “Otello” are scheduled for this weekend, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee performance on March 13 at 2 p.m. The Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St. For more information call 925-373-6800 or visit www.lvopera.com.