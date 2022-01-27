Jan. 27 marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp — a date that is now recognized as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
We all know the stories, 6 million Jews murdered at the hands of the Nazis during WWII. Families were separated and decimated — generations of Jews wiped out in the horrific act of ethnic cleansing.
The ravages of the Holocaust are a lesson seemingly learned so hard and so well, that it seems impossible such an atrocity could ever happen again.
But as we all know; history has a way of repeating itself. Certainly, the signs of minority discrimination remain, as evidenced in the recent rise of racial hate crimes and the ongoing intolerance of sexual orientation and gender identity.
Perhaps history also reminds us that a long memory and heightened awareness are the tried-and-true tools to ensure the mistakes of the past don’t catch up with us again.
This week, The Independent features the story of a brave, young Pleasanton woman, Ronnie Cohen, who at just 23 joined the Jewish People's Army. The UCLA graduate enlisted to pay homage to three of her grandparents lost during the Holocaust, while honoring her heritage and protecting her future.
“My work is in the memory of the family we lost," Cohen said. "During the most difficult times, I return to their stories and derive strength from the light through which they're remembered ... even after everything that was lost, what's left behind is a legacy of love.”
And perhaps that is how Remembrance Day should be marked, not just as a day of sadness, but as one of love and hope.