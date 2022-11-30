On Dec. 15, the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) will make a decision that could have a critical impact on rooftop solar. Residents should make their voices heard.
The CPUC released a proposal that would reduce by nearly 75% the credits that future solar users can receive for sharing energy with the grid. The time to pay off the panel investment would also extend from six to 10 years, further reducing the benefit for homeowners. This would make solar far too expensive for many people, businesses and public buildings. A vote in favor of this proposal is a vote for the utility companies, not the communities they serve and certainly not the earth.
As Bernadette Del Chiaro, California Solar & Storage Association executive director recently said, “An immediate 75% percent reduction of net energy metering credits does not support a growing solar market in California.”
Solar Rights Alliance points out that changes can be made to the proposal before the CPUC votes. This group will be holding rallies in various locations on Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon. Locations include San Diego, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield, Fresno, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Stockton, and Chico. To sign up, visit http://bit.ly/3ONYcbs.
Those in the Tri-Valley who are unable to attend a rally can comment publicly during CPUC meetings by calling 1-800-857-1917 and entering passcode: 9899501#. For more information on upcoming meetings, visit adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc.
To reach CPUC President Alice Busching Reynolds’ chief of staff, Anand Durvasula, call 415-703-3307.