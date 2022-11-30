On Dec. 15, the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) will make a decision that could have a critical impact on rooftop solar. Residents should make their voices heard.

The CPUC released a proposal that would reduce by nearly 75% the credits that future solar users can receive for sharing energy with the grid. The time to pay off the panel investment would also extend from six to 10 years, further reducing the benefit for homeowners. This would make solar far too expensive for many people, businesses and public buildings. A vote in favor of this proposal is a vote for the utility companies, not the communities they serve and certainly not the earth.