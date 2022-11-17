Officials at the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District (CLPCCD) have taken the first much-needed steps toward securing affordable housing options for their students.
The district plans to apply for state funding in July next year and, if awarded, could receive funding for the construction of units for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
In a state like California where, according to surveys, as many as 20% of community college students struggle with significant housing issues, the development is a welcome one.
Students shouldn’t have to worry about where they will sleep or how they will afford their rent, yet “couch surfing” is becoming more and more common, because of high rents. In the expensive Tri-Valley, where a one-bedroom apartment in Livermore averages around $2,400 a month, affordable housing for students is far from attainable. With the implementation of this program, housing could average approximately $1,200-plus a month – a significant difference.
This is a benefit not only to the students, but also to the community at large. Despite the rising cost of post-secondary education, a college degree still pays off for most graduates. On average, those with a bachelor’s degree earn significantly more than their peers with only a high school diploma. And those who earn secure, stable jobs give back to the community, creating a cycle of wealth and prosperity for all.
Understanding that the world changed much since the era of the GI-Bill and the creation of the Cal Grant program in 1955, lawmakers should be lauded for their efforts to break down the cost of college and find a way to reduce the financial burdens in ways other than excessive loan debt. Local college administrators should be praised for seeing the problem and acting.