When voting for three board trustees, The Independent recommends the community to consider Mary Jo Carreon, Steve Maher and Kelly Mokashi. All current or previous educators and administrators, together these three will guide the district into the future with both fresh and experienced eyes.
Carreon’s caring approach to changing her students’ lives for the better and experience working with younger children in particular give her the behind-the-scenes understanding of what students, teachers, school sites and families need in order to drive success for youth.
With an extensive background in teaching, administration and his existing role on the school board, Maher is well-equipped to tackle a broad range of challenges facing the district. Despite his lengthy tenure with the PUSD, we appreciate his ability to acknowledge when his understanding of a topic is limited, in order to delegate to appropriate professionals.
Mokashi’s 10 years of e-learning experience, curriculum creation, teaching background and service to nonprofits make her another well-rounded candidate for the board. Her call for creating more transparency with regard to fiduciary issues is welcomed.