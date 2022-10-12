Pleasanton voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide whether to approve the third bond measure proposal for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) in the last seven years.
In 2016, voters approved a $270 million bond, but in 2020 another $323 million bond was defeated. Now the district is asking for a new $395 million bond for the enhancement of large facility projects within the district taken from their Facilities Mast Plan. Improvements would include upgraded gymnasiums and new performing arts centers at Amador and Foothill high schools; an educational options center located on the site of the current district office, and the moving of Village High School to the same property as well; and the construction of transitional kindergarten classrooms.
Fifty-five percent of residents voting must approve the measure for it to pass. The new bond is estimated to cost taxpayers $49 per every $100,000 of assessed valuation annually. Interest rates are not locked in and can’t be until after the measure is passed.
Those opposed say there is $35 million still standing in unissued bonds from the 2016 measure; they are correct. However, that money is earmarked and can only be used for the construction of a new school site; something the district says given the decline in recent enrollment, is not a necessary or prudent move at this time.
Pleasanton has exceptional schools and is the reason many families move to the community. But the facilities themselves are aged, and in need of repairs and renovation. Given the current way schools are funded in California with the majority of funding going toward salaries, and the negligible rates developers are required to pay in fees, a bond measure is the only feasible way to make the much-needed improvements.
The Independent supports Measure I and the projects it will help to move forward. We hope voters will do the same on Nov. 8.