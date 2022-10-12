Pleasanton voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide whether to approve the third bond measure proposal for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) in the last seven years. 

In 2016, voters approved a $270 million bond, but in 2020 another $323 million bond was defeated. Now the district is asking for a new $395 million bond for the enhancement of large facility projects within the district taken from their Facilities Mast Plan. Improvements would include upgraded gymnasiums and new performing arts centers at Amador and Foothill high schools; an educational options center located on the site of the current district office, and the moving of Village High School to the same property as well; and the construction of transitional kindergarten classrooms.