Thankfully, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department at last came to a contract agreement with its firefighters’ union.
Joe McThorn, president of the IAFF Local 1974, called the resolution, which was approved by the respective city councils last month, “… A good, fair contract for both parties.”
After declaring an impasse in March following eight months of negotiations, mediation proved to be the remedy to the standoff. The new contract includes a 12% raise over the next 3.5 years, with firefighters certified as paramedics receiving additional compensation, as will engineers and captains who maintain their paramedic certifications after promotion. The new deal provides for additional monthly pay for bilingual skills, and $75 to $175 a month for college degrees.
The contract also has a much-negotiated clause allowing for drug testing of firefighters should another coworker suspect abuse of any kind. The union wanted tests only following vehicle accidents, but the fire department wanted mandatory testing if an employee appeared to have slurred speech and specific body odor. The compromise was firefighters can be tested following any serious vehicle or power tool accident or reasonable suspicion.
But more than the success of the collective bargaining process and subsequent mediation, the final settlement speaks to the determination of the department and union to reach a resolution not only for themselves, but also the public.
During a time when California’s fire season is nearly year-round, the mending of disputes ensures the well-being of residents and the fastest response times possible. Already, the Tri-Valley has seen several blazes in Pleasanton and Livermore, which spurred some short-term evacuations. And it’s only July.
Recognizing the need to secure their best contract, but willing to work together collectively to come to the plate and end the standoff is admirable. Parties on both sides should be commended.