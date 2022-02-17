Prison reform advocates scored a victory this week, thanks to a federal judge mandating improved mental health programs for inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
The agreement was part of a lawsuit filed in 2018 on behalf of inmates, following hearings in the U.S. District Court in San Jose. The lawsuit claimed Santa Rita Jail required increased staff and mental health programs to address a high suicide rate.
“The resultant consent decree provides substantial changes to the policies, procedures and facilities at the jail,” Judge Nathanael Cousins wrote in his 11-page settlement order.
Changes will include increased mental health staffing, newly established levels of care, additional out-of-cell time for inmates who qualify and stepped-up support for those who need it.
Seems like an obvious list; a compassionate approach to a problem that over the years has been growing out of proportion in prisons throughout the country.
There will, however, be those who won’t approve of the seeming ‘special’ treatment afforded individuals who have broken the law. Why should criminals, some will say, be allowed anything but the bare minimum?
The answer, aside from the humanitarian one, is simple. Recidivism.
Providing mental health programs for inmates does more than benefit the incarcerated; it also serves the outside community. Studies show that reforms targeting core behavioral issues result in decreased rates of recidivism. Rather than ignore the causes, it’s better to stem illegal conduct by addressing the mental health issues that so often accompany the acts.
Creating safer prisons in many ways begins by recognizing the needs of the inmates. Understanding those needs, coupled with a healthy dose of human dignity, will assist the prisoner’s journey towards rehabilitation. In addition, we will spend less money on jails, and reduce crime on our streets and in our communities.
It’s a win for all of us.