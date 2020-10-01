The Independent endorses Nancy Allen and Valerie Arkin as two council candidates who will champion smart and slow growth.
Allen’s extensive experience within the city will serve the community her well. She’s been involved with various committees, and served on the planning commission for seven years. She’s a strong supporter of the UGB. We appreciate that she brought her fight for local control to Sacramento to ensure we would see bills that truly promote affordable housing.
Arkin served on the Pleasanton Unified School District board and brings with her the goals of providing smart growth, protecting open space, and ensuring safe drinking water. Her advocacy work for mental health for students will also transfer well to the city, as we look at different ways to approach policing.