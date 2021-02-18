The author and attorney Barry Fadem has called for the U.S. to implement a National Popular Vote. It presents an alternative to the current Electoral College vote as we look at the future of elections. We’re glad California is already one of the 15 states — along with the District of Columbia — to enact it.
This approach, which would declare a presidential winner based on who receives the most votes nationally, has a host of benefits. The change is practical, because it wouldn’t strike the Electoral College system from the U.S. Constitution. Instead, participating states would jointly agree to provide all their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote.
Voter turnout could drastically improve on both sides of the party lines. Those who previously felt that their votes wouldn’t count in blue or red states would feel empowered when casting their ballots.
While we would still await accurate results from the popular vote, the National Popular Vote would put an end to the waiting period the nation saw in November for decisions on close contests in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Imagine how this could heal some of the division and partisanship we’ve seen in recent years.
In Fadem’s assessment, the change would make every American’s vote count and ensure candidates seek votes in every state, not just the closely contested ones.
The concept is not without its critics, though.
Some say the method would disproportionately represent large metropolitan areas and limit the voice of rural America. However, according to the Conservatives for National Popular Vote website, the current state-based winner-take-all method “assigns inordinate amounts of importance to the handful of battleground states.” The site further noted that the population of the 100 largest cities (59.8 million) was nearly equal to the number of people living in rural America (59.5 million). And during the 2012 and 2016 campaigns, only five of the country’s 25 most rural states received visits by the candidates. That means a majority of rural America was largely overlooked.
We support Fadem's stance on the National Popular Vote. By making each vote count, each of us will have a voice.