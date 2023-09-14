Video cameras in the city’s high-traffic intersections and areas leading to freeways can greatly assist Pleasanton’s police in tracking down crime suspects and solving cases.
California continues to rank as one of the most problematic states in the country for both organized-retail theft and catalytic-converter theft, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimating some $19 billion lost in the state to retail crime in 2021 alone.
These crimes have hit the Bay Area particularly hard with Pleasanton Police reporting an uptick in retail thefts at Stoneridge Shopping Center and other prime shopping spots.
At the same time, the state’s police-staffing shortage, near its lowest patrol-officer-per-resident level in 30 years, has also affected Pleasanton, notably in its latest police-contract negotiations where the Pleasanton Police Officers’ Association named hiring difficulties as a major driver of its arguments for higher wages and more resources.
The ability of the cameras to immediately bring eyes on the scene, automatically generate video evidence and create investigative leads — all without requiring additional personnel — should be leveraged by the city to the fullest extent, as long as privacy concerns remain foremost in policy planning.
The city must understand the weight of the policies governing this technology.
Much of our digital lives already fuels artificial-intelligence training, with only varying degrees of disclosure. Facial recognition, vehicle detection and machine learning, applied to the large troves of data these cameras will generate, can tease out the patterns of our lives that we have not consented to share. Even with the best intentions, the new camera installations will take us one step closer to citywide surveillance of our private lives.
Public hearings must be allowed for any change to the use of the cameras or their data after the city adopts responsible limitations. Camera coverage should be restricted to where there is not a reasonable expectation of privacy, excluding areas such as schools and residential neighborhoods. And a thorough process for vetting third-party vendors should be publicly shared.
This is Pleasanton’s chance to responsibly adopt new camera technology for the benefit of the entire city.