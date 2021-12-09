Three Valleys Community Foundation (3VCF) announced its launch in October this year and immediately hit the ground running. The nonprofit has partnered with similar organizations for services, training and overall guidance. Already, 3VCF has received significant financial commitments from Alameda County Supervisors Nate Miley and David Haubert, along with others from the community.
The geographically based organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the Tri-Valley and surrounding East Bay communities. The name, Three Valleys, is a nod to the Amador, Livermore, and San Ramon valleys, an area that encompasses the communities of Alamo, Danville, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Sunol. 3VCF serves the community as a liaison between existing local donors and nonprofits, helping to secure dollars and new donations as a way to keep charitable dollars local and groups thriving.
At a recent Dublin City Council meeting, the 3VCF leaders requested $50,000 in funding to help the organization assist other charitable groups in the Tri-Valley. We hope Dublin is able to contribute. In addition, we encourage Livermore and Pleasanton to join the cause as well. Supporting the nonprofits that benefit the Tri-Valley will impact our region for generations to come.