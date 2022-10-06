Pleasanton voters will have their first opportunity to choose city council members under the new district-based election process. On Nov. 8, they will choose their candidates from District 1 and District 3.
District 1 encompasses the northwest portion of the city and for representation there, The Independent supports Jeff Nibert. With the terming out of incumbent Kathy Narum, the choice of Nibert is a clear one. The longtime Pleasanton resident and planning commissioner comes with a platform of experience and a pledge to focus on the environment, safer drinking water, a top topic for many residents in the area, and controlled and measured growth. He also supports affordable housing and the maintaining of Pleasanton’s hometown charm and character. With his corporate background and experience managing multi-million-dollar project budgets, along with his involvement in local youth, church and civic groups, Nibert would bring a well-rounded and grounded presence to the council. As a longtime resident, he understands and appreciates the need to balance the housing needs of the city while maintaining Pleasanton’s community character and smalltown appeal.
District 3, the southwest corner of town, has three challengers, but incumbent Julie Testa is the best choice. Testa has long been the voice of change on the council and is passionate about the issues facing Pleasanton. She is equally committed to finding answers to the sometimes-difficult questions including mental health, housing and quality of life issues. The longtime resident has raised her family in Pleasanton and continues to speak to the history of the city and its hometown feel, while moving into the future. She is also an advocate for conservation and the preservation of open space.
Testa said key issues for the city will continue to be maintaining water quality and availability; implementing the city’s Climate Action Plan, keeping crime down and dealing with the state’s “unachievable unfunded housing mandates.” She says she is committed to reasonable growth with a focus on low-income housing.
Both Testa and Nibert have proven track records of how they function on a governing body and with their history of voting in their current roles within city government.
Running unopposed for a second term as mayor, The Independent continues to support Karla Brown and her vision for Pleasanton. Her tireless commitment to city issues, collaborative work culture with her fellow councilmembers and city staff, all point to solid leadership. This is evidenced in her handling of the pandemic, relentless Housing Element changes, water safety issues and some challenging budget negotiations. She will no doubt continue to serve the city and its residents well in the coming term.