Pleasanton voters will have their first opportunity to choose city council members under the new district-based election process. On Nov. 8, they will choose their candidates from District 1 and District 3.

District 1 encompasses the northwest portion of the city and for representation there, The Independent supports Jeff Nibert. With the terming out of incumbent Kathy Narum, the choice of Nibert is a clear one. The longtime Pleasanton resident and planning commissioner comes with a platform of experience and a pledge to focus on the environment, safer drinking water, a top topic for many residents in the area, and controlled and measured growth. He also supports affordable housing and the maintaining of Pleasanton’s hometown charm and character. With his corporate background and experience managing multi-million-dollar project budgets, along with his involvement in local youth, church and civic groups, Nibert would bring a well-rounded and grounded presence to the council. As a longtime resident, he understands and appreciates the need to balance the housing needs of the city while maintaining Pleasanton’s community character and smalltown appeal.