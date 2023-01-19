Plans are in the works for the possible development of 16 permanent tiny houses to shelter the homeless on the property of Livermore’s Ashbury United Methodist Church.

The 250-square-foot homes would come with a fully stocked kitchenette, bedroom, bath and heating and air-conditioning. The idea behind the program is to get the unhoused off the streets and into permanent dwellings – similar to Livermore’s Goodness Village, which permanently houses 28 individuals in tiny homes on its property.