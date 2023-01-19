Plans are in the works for the possible development of 16 permanent tiny houses to shelter the homeless on the property of Livermore’s Ashbury United Methodist Church.
The 250-square-foot homes would come with a fully stocked kitchenette, bedroom, bath and heating and air-conditioning. The idea behind the program is to get the unhoused off the streets and into permanent dwellings – similar to Livermore’s Goodness Village, which permanently houses 28 individuals in tiny homes on its property.
One of the keys to the success of this program is that it is permanent housing, meaning individuals pay rent and can remain on-site for as long as they want.
“Some people might live the rest of their lives there,” said Asbury United Senior Pastor Kathy La Point-Collup.
And that’s the idea. Unlike transitional housing, research shows that individuals who are offered permanent housing benefit from community outreach programs and support as they get their feet on more solid ground. In many cases of homelessness, there are overarching themes of trauma, mental health disorders and substance abuse. But in tiny home communities where residents can put down roots, the odds of long-term success are greatly improved.
Recent 2022 point-in-time statistics report that there are currently 174 homeless individuals in Livermore. The Ashbury United Methodist Church property allows for nearly 30 units, but church officials have said that 16 units are closer to what they can manage and more appropriate for the neighborhood. This will allow for the church to provide the most impact to those they serve. The church’s initiative is going to make a huge difference.
To make the largest impact possible within the city, however, other congregations should follow suit to create housing for those in need throughout the town.
Thanks to Goodness Village for trailblazing this effort on a local level, and thanks to Asbury United for expanding services for the homeless. Hopefully, your efforts will spark action throughout Livermore and the Tri-Valley.