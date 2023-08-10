Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price recently raised compelling arguments in their disagreement over the charges filed in a recent robbery case.
Young contended Price’s office erred when it chose not to file sentence enhancements against Colby Berry, a 21-year-old Fremont resident charged with robbing two women May 21 at the Arroyo Park Shopping Center. Berry allegedly beat one of the victims, who required emergency treatment, and held the other at gunpoint to take her purse.
Following Berry’s arrest by Livermore police, Price’s prosecutors charged Berry with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, offenses that could send him to prison for up to 13 years if convicted.
Young believes Berry is the reason the state legislature adopted enhancements in the 1990s to create harsher punishments for repeat offenders. Enhancements for offenses including weapon use, hate crimes and gang membership, can be tacked on to the base terms for robbery, assault and other crimes, sometimes extending prison terms for decades.
Berry was on parole for a shooting when he allegedly robbed the Livermore victims. He was wearing an ankle monitor that helped to identify him as the suspect. Young believes he should have faced enhancements for using a gun and for being a repeat offender that could raise his exposure to 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors who reviewed Berry’s case, however, did not file enhancements. Citing studies that show enhancements do not hinder crime and actually create recidivism, Price issued a directive recently to her staff to never use them except in extreme cases.
Elected with 53% of the vote in November to serve as the county’s top law enforcement official, Price campaigned as a criminal justice reformer, aiming to reduce mass incarceration, to bring equity to the system, and to give all defendants a chance to rehabilitate and obtain release from behind bars.
On the one hand, Young is correct when he says the tougher laws are on the books and should be used. Price is also correct when she argues that state lawmakers gave district attorneys prosecutorial discretion to file the charges they deem appropriate in individual cases.
Although we understand Young’s position and hope to keep violent offenders off our streets, we also agree with Price’s attempt for reform. There’s no doubt tougher laws enacted 30 years ago helped to reduce crime, which is significantly lower now, but they also disproportionately affected people of color, overfilled our prisons and made Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail one of the most populated in the country.
Price, a defense and civil rights attorney, campaigned last year on a platform that included holding police accountable and implementing fair justice measures. Price also committed to fully-funding effective reentry programs, creating support for family reunification, and providing those released with access to job training, housing and healthcare.
Price argues voters picked her for the job over veteran prosecutor Terry Wiley because they prefer her policies for change.
In office just eight months, Price so far has shaken up the District Attorney’s Office, establishing a public integrity unit and reopening police use-of-force cases, collaborating with the FBI and Contra Costa County prosecutors to combat human trafficking, issuing her policy changes on enhancements, and ending the practice of charging juveniles as adults.
Let’s give Price a chance to institute her reform measures to see if they work or lead to increases in crime that can be tied to them.
We look forward to Price’s efforts to establish her plans — perhaps with help from Young and other law enforcement officials. If less incarceration results in savings, the money should be used for programs to help those inmates set for release. Inmates should not return to free society without receiving significant help for substance abuse and mental health issues, finding and keeping jobs, and making wiser decisions.
We shouldn’t be releasing criminals with lighter sentences without an effective plan in place to help them once they are back on the outside.