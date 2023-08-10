Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price recently raised compelling arguments in their disagreement over the charges filed in a recent robbery case.

Young contended Price’s office erred when it chose not to file sentence enhancements against Colby Berry, a 21-year-old Fremont resident charged with robbing two women May 21 at the Arroyo Park Shopping Center. Berry allegedly beat one of the victims, who required emergency treatment, and held the other at gunpoint to take her purse.