Last week, the city council and Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) did something increasingly rare for local governments – they listened to their constituents.

Following months of community outcry over a proposal to take a portion of Donlon Elementary School's open field space and add it to the city's housing element plan, PUSD requested the acreage be removed from the council’s list. The original plan had earmarked 5.5 acres of the school’s 19-acre lot for a possible 28 housing units.