Last week, the city council and Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) did something increasingly rare for local governments – they listened to their constituents.
Following months of community outcry over a proposal to take a portion of Donlon Elementary School's open field space and add it to the city's housing element plan, PUSD requested the acreage be removed from the council’s list. The original plan had earmarked 5.5 acres of the school’s 19-acre lot for a possible 28 housing units.
“After careful consideration of our long-term objectives, I will be requesting that the city remove the Donlon field from consideration,” PUSD Superintendent David Haglund said during a recent PUSD board meeting. “We plan to continue discussions with the city to build consensus around a plan that would benefit both the school and the neighborhood."
During their regular July 19 meeting, the city council acknowledged PUSD’s request and the community’s pleas, and unanimously approved the removal of the 5.5 acres from their housing list.
For the families living in the surrounding neighborhoods with children attending Donlon, the move is a heartening victory.
But the decision is more than that. It is a testament to what can be accomplished when community governance values its constituents, and is a clarifying example of how democracy can succeed on a local level when communication among government agencies and its citizens is allowed to play out.
Pleasanton’s leadership shines a light on what active listening can accomplish.
Dublin, for example, has also done a good job listening to their constituency when it comes to development. Trumark Homes for example, was a controversial 537-unit planned project killed by the city council after a community group collected enough signatures to force a referendum.
Others in the Tri-Valley could, and should, learn much from these recent examples.