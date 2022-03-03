On Feb. 15, the Pleasanton City Council became a leader in the Tri-Valley with the unanimous adoption of its next-generation climate action plan (CAP 2.0).
CAP 2.0, as presented by the city’s Committee on Energy and the Environment, identifies 21 existing actions, as well as 25 new actions, — 16 primary actions and nine secondary actions. The new objectives set future policy in the city for buildings and energy, transportation and land use, materials and consumption, natural systems, water resources and community residences and
personal wellbeing.
Pleasanton’s aim is to reduce the city’s per-capita emissions to 70% below the 1990 levels by 2030, as it works toward the state’s goal of zero emissions by 2045.
The outlay will cost the city approximately $2.7 million over the life of the project. Its main goal will be to lower water usage through efficiency retrofits, sustainable landscaping and efficient irrigation. A zero-emission vehicle infrastructure plan will also be a top priority.
Other actions include an Urban Forest Master Plan that will increase carbon through trees in the city. Residents also asked for upgraded electrical grids and safer drinking water.
Talk about taking some big steps.
Addressing climate change is a topic usually met with dire predictions, not positive plans. But with the council’s current strategy and sincere commitment, the city has a real shot at meeting, and exceeding, its climate targets.
Pleasanton may be the first Tri-Valley city to take the reins when it comes to a comprehensive climate action program, but they certainly don’t have to be the last.