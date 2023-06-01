We urge the city council to reaffirm its commitment to safe drinking water by reconsidering its authorization to use groundwater Wells 5 and 6 during peak-demand periods this summer.

An April 18 staff report submitted by Director of Operations and Water Utilities Tamara Baptista described the decision last fall to turn off Wells 5 and 6 as a result of “PFAS-related health advisory level concentrations given that (the) city’s priority is the provision of safe drinking water.”