We urge the city council to reaffirm its commitment to safe drinking water by reconsidering its authorization to use groundwater Wells 5 and 6 during peak-demand periods this summer.
An April 18 staff report submitted by Director of Operations and Water Utilities Tamara Baptista described the decision last fall to turn off Wells 5 and 6 as a result of “PFAS-related health advisory level concentrations given that (the) city’s priority is the provision of safe drinking water.”
Neither the PFAS advisory levels, the city’s treatment capabilities, nor its safe drinking-water priorities have changed since November. Wells 5 and 6 are out of service due to PFAS. Why then bring them back online?
The state provides two health-based advisory levels for PFAS contamination: a notification level and a response level. Water with 3 parts per trillion (ppt) of perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) — a common PFAS – triggers a need to notify the public. Response level for PFHxS is 20 ppt, requiring municipalities to either take the well out of service or treat it until it’s below the response level within 30 days of confirmed contamination detection. Well 6 tested between 20.0 and 27.6 ppt during the nine quarters leading up to this year. Well 5 tested between 16 and 23 ppt for PFHxS during the same time period.
And since these chemicals can cause harm at minute concentrations, below currently detectable levels, state-advisory levels may provide an incomplete picture of PFAS health risks.
“On occasion, the chemical may not be detectable as low as the notification level by usual laboratory analytical methods,” according to the State Water Resources Control Board. “In this case, detectability prevails, and our approach is to consider a detectable quantity as over the notification level until a more sensitive method is available.”
For example, the notification level for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) sits some 16 times higher than the state’s standard cancer-risk level because of test limitations.
Pleasanton’s Wells 5 and 6 have consistently tested above state notification levels and intermittently above response levels for PFHxS during the past two years, according to city test data.
Additionally, relying on wells that have historically tested near or above response levels sets the city up for an abrupt loss of water supply, just when we need it the most, if a test result exceeds allowed state limits.
While Utilities Planning Manager Todd Yamello said during the May 16 city council meeting that “stepping up the conservation efforts would be the solution,” but water customers cannot react instantaneously. And the durability of the city’s supply buffer during peak-demand periods remains unclear.
A supply shortfall caused by the loss of wells during a peak-demand period poses a dangerous situation that, especially at the height of fire season, received insufficient attention prior to the city council vote. The consequences of water demand exceeding capacity “include low or zero water pressure, empty reservoirs, and loss of water flow for firefighting,” according to the April 18 staff report.
A water-supply strategy that therefore first exhausts alternatives before reintroducing contaminated Wells 5 and 6 would better align with the city’s health and safety priorities.
Mandatory water usage reductions are such an alternative. Residents have demonstrated their ability to conserve during the recent drought. City staff concluded from tests performed in February that the city would require no additional water sources this summer, beyond Zone 7’s current supply, if the 15% drought conservation mandate were extended.
The city can also monitor water conservation efforts more closely than the monthly PFAS-test schedule, providing more lead time to address emergencies.
Pleasanton has displayed admirable agility in its PFAS response thus far. It has taken wells offline despite a lack of regulatory requirement to do so. It has pivoted on its wells rehabilitation project. And it has been clear and straightforward in its messaging. We look forward to continued thoughtful decisions as we navigate our water-supply issues.