Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday this week that about 70% of the state’s counties have now fallen into the Purple Tier, representing a widespread transmission risk, which ultimately pairs with tighter restrictions.
He spoke about personal protective equipment (PPE) in a fashion that echoed the tone set in April — we must increase our supplies and prepare for a surge of hospitalizations.
Alameda County became one of those counties, as it jumped from its position in the Orange Tier (moderate risk of transmission) back to the most severe, all in one day. We won’t face the same kinds of restrictions that we saw when we were last in the Purple Tier. According to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, personal care services, hair stylists and barbers may remain open indoors with modifications for each business category. But we’re saying goodbye to the small glimpse of indoor dining and gym activity, for example; now there’s vague talk of a curfew.
We’re all on the COVID Express train, barreling down the tracks — metal screeching as Newsom pulls the emergency brakes. It could take a while to slow down.
At a citizen level — let’s be honest — many of us have grown complacent. Our social bubbles have expanded to the point of bursting. A burst bubble does nothing to contain this virus. We need to practice stronger social distancing again.
At a municipal level, the Tri-Valley’s leaders can support the effort to slow the train by enforcing mask compliance and helping those nonessential businesses with direction on how to survive yet another wave of closures. Cities could also continue to support local efforts to organize meal and grocery deliveries through their social media networks.
We’re heading into the cold months, when many had predicted another surge, and now it’s upon us.
Let’s each do our part and fight this together.