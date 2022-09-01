The Pleasanton City Council’s approval last week of $4.8 million in repairs to the community’s historic Century House is wonderful news.
The 150-year-old former hunting lodge on Santa Rita Road has been a gathering place for myriad celebrations since Pleasanton bought the structure in the 1970s. In 2014, the house was deemed unsafe, in need of extensive repairs and was shuttered to the public. Throughout the years, there have been several attempts to get the city to refurbish and restore the landmark to its former grandeur.
Now, it appears that will happen.
The council’s green light is a win for the Pleasanton Historical Society, which, of course, has been the Century House’s most stalwart defender. Tri-Valley historians are cheering, and rightly so.
However, one doesn’t have to be a history buff to appreciate or understand the benefits of remodeling a roughly 150-year-old structure for future generations to enjoy, nor does one have to be a city planner to see the monetary possibilities of restoring and renting a structure such as this for weddings and special events.
Old buildings are silent witnesses to the aesthetic and cultural history of a city, helping to give people a sense of place and connection to the past. Historic buildings often represent something famous or important to people who lived in a city during a certain time – it is a connection to one’s past that lights the way to the future.
Century House has stood the test of time in its current form, and we all look forward to seeing and enjoying it in its new iteration.
There will of course be those who say $4.8 million is a large price tag for preserving a small, dilapidated structure. But kudos to the Pleasanton City Council for seeing the benefit and importance of preserving this landmark for those who can enjoy it now and for future generations to come.