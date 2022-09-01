The Pleasanton City Council’s approval last week of $4.8 million in repairs to the community’s historic Century House is wonderful news. 

The 150-year-old former hunting lodge on Santa Rita Road has been a gathering place for myriad celebrations since Pleasanton bought the structure in the 1970s. In 2014, the house was deemed unsafe, in need of extensive repairs and was shuttered to the public. Throughout the years, there have been several attempts to get the city to refurbish and restore the landmark to its former grandeur. 