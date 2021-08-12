Last week, the Kreycik family received news that crushed their last hope — missing running Philip Kreycik’s body had been found in the Pleasanton Ridge.
The discovery brought an end to nearly four weeks of searching for the 37-year-old husband and father of two young children, who had decided to take a run Saturday, July 10, and never returned.
During a final press conference, his wife and parents described the heartbreak that arrived when they realized that he would never come home. But they also shared their gratitude and how they wished Philip would be remembered.
As they stood before cameras, they thanked the community for the outpouring of support that they’d received from complete strangers throughout the Tri-Valley. Local businesses and volunteers contributed to the cause of finding Philip. The massive search effort showcased the spirit of the Tri-Valley — a place where residents are willing to drop everything to find a complete stranger. She again thanked the hundreds who jumped in to help feed volunteers, lodge the family as they stayed in town, and searched for weeks to find Philip.
The family has requested help in capturing the memory of this experience. Philip’s wife, Jen, asked for those who were involved to either send in letters detailing their experience or photos to jzyao722@gmail.com.
“Years from now, our kids will want to know that we did everything humanly possible to find their dad,” she wrote in a public Facebook post. “What I remember and what our families remember will be insufficient, because the effort of the last few weeks is the greatest demonstration of collaboration, selflessness, care and kindness that humanity has to offer in the face of an unimaginably difficult situation, and that’s what I want them to know. I need your help in preserving this experience.”
To review the full post, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_JensRequest.